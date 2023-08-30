Woman dead, teen injured in Nassau County double shooting

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office criminal investigations division is investigating a Nassau County double shooting, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said two people were shot around 5:30 a.m. at a home on Nottingham Drive in Fernandina Beach, just off South 14th Street and Sadler Road. Both people were taken to the hospital. One died from their injuries.

A man told News4JAX his 17-year-old son was the one injured. He said his son was at the wrong place at the wrong time and is now in the juvenile ICU with serious injuries.

“He’s here in the hospital, going to be kept here for several days due to the concern of fragments near his heart and also a couple more fragments in his lungs on the left side,” Danny Roman told News4JAX.

The shooting appears to have started with an altercation outside. Nassau County deputies confirmed after the shooting, one person was taken into custody. But that man was later released. Neighbors in the area told News4JAX the house has been a concern in the past. A sentiment echoed by Sheriff Bill Leeper.

“This house is not a stranger to law enforcement here,” Leeper said. “People come and go, we’re still trying to determine who was here. Whether they were staying here or just visiting.”

Roman said he wanted answers.

“I’m hoping that the authorities and everything gathers up as much information as needed, so that we don’t have this happen to anybody else here on the streets.”

No arrests have been announced. More information is expected to be released as the case moves forward.

“Again no arrests have been made in this incident,” Leeper said. “As of now, the woman who died has not been identified.”