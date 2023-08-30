80º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

100-year-old oak tree falls on Florida Governor’s Mansion

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: Florida, Casey DeSantis, Hurricane Idalia, Ron DeSantis
Tree falls at Florida governor's mansion in Tallahassee (Casey DeSantis)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Hurricane Idalia blew through the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, the storm toppled a 100-year-old oak tree, according to Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis.

DeSantis posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the massive tree that fell on the home of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the rest of the DeSantis family in Tallahassee.

MORE: Hurricane Idalia leaves Florida after making landfall as powerful Category 3 storm

“Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured,” she wrote. “Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm.”

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter