100-year-old oak tree falls on Florida Governor’s Mansion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – As Hurricane Idalia blew through the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday, the storm toppled a 100-year-old oak tree, according to Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis.
DeSantis posted a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the massive tree that fell on the home of Gov. Ron DeSantis and the rest of the DeSantis family in Tallahassee.
“Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured,” she wrote. “Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm.”
100 year old oak tree falls on the Governor’s Mansion in Tallahassee — Mason, Madison, Mamie and I were home at the time, but thankfully no one was injured.— Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) August 30, 2023
Our prayers are with everyone impacted by the storm. pic.twitter.com/l6MOE8wNMC