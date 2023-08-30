‘City of Jax icon’: City officials honor longtime city councilmember E. Denise Lee following death

E. Denise Lee's family roots run deep in the community she has represented for more than 20 years on the Jacksonville City Council, in the Florida House of Representatives and as an appointed member of the Jacksonville Civil Service Board.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A beloved former Jacksonville City Council member has died.

She earned a reputation for taking care of people and getting things done.

“Lee embodied what it means to be a public servant,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said in a statement. “She was a relentless fighter for what was best for the City. The positive legacy of her work can be felt throughout all of Jacksonville. Our City family is lifting prayers to her loved ones. May they find peace of heart and mind in the days to come.”

Lee was COJ “Director of Blight Initiatives.” She was hired by Lenny Curry in 2015, then resigned in August 2016. She left to help market Curry’s Pension Reform plan and the vote by Duval County residents.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of a true City of Jax icon. Denise Lee was a tireless public servant and her commitment to community never wavered. Her family roots run deep in our city and her legacy will live on. My condolences to her family, her friends,” former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry wrote on social media.

“Tonight I was very saddened to hear that Denise Lee, former councilmember for many years passed away. I could not help but love Denise. Over the many years when I would see her we would laugh at old times, we would hug and kiss each other and say that we loved each other,” Councilman Matt Carlucci said in a statement.

The cause of her death and her age at the time of her passing were not immediately known.