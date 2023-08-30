Devoted, loving father: Sister shares memories of brother who was killed in racially-motivated triple murder

The sister of Jerrald Gallion, one of the three victims killed in Saturday’s hate crime shooting, shared her memories of her brother who was killed by a “racially-motivated” shooter while entering a Jacksonville Dollar General store on Saturday.

Angela Carr, 52, and A.J. Laguerre, 19, also lost their lives in the shooting that shook the New Town community and beyond.

Latiffany Gallion said her brother planned to pick his daughter up that day but never made it.

“The moment he found out he was going to be a father. He changed his life for the better for her, and he would have gave her the world so he was a wonderful, wonderful father,” Latiffany Gallion said.

Since the shooting, Gallion said she doesn’t feel safe anymore.

“You don’t know if you’re a target going to the store. I have a girl at home she’s 10 years old. I could have been in Dollar General with her,” she said. “It feels like your target just because of our skin color and it’s not right.”

Latiffany Gallion said her brother was a loving person.

“And if anything, I want his name to make us love one another a little bit more. Love this person a little bit more love that person a little bit more. We got to love each other a little bit more so his name, he just doesn’t die in vain,” she said.

Gallion said she and her family are thankful for the community’s love and support during this hard time for their family.