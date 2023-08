GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A 59-year-old man from Gainesville died Wednesday in a crash on State Road 20 and Southeast 60th Terrace, in Gainesville.

The Florida Highway Patrol says he was driving his Toyota Tacoma west on State Road 20 in extremely rainy conditions just before 6 a.m.

The pick-up truck left its lane and went into a ditch on the north side of State Road 20, then it continued through the ditch until it crashed into a nearby tree.

The man died at the scene.