Going Ringside Ep. 27: Remembering Bray Wyatt & Terry Funk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this episode of “Going Ringside” we remember the two wrestling legends who passed away days apart. First legendary hardcore wrestler Terry Funk passed away at the age of 79 followed by the death of Bray Wyatt who was only 36 years old.

On this episode we speak with Wyatt’s real life father Mike Rotunda and the “Coming Down The Aisle” podcast about the impact of the Rotunda-Windham family which spans three generations from Black Jack Mulligan to Mike Rotunda and Barry Windham and then the third generation Bray Wyatt and his brother Bo Dallas.

We also speak with Abdullah The Butcher, the legendary hardcore wrestler about his memories of wrestling Terry Funk all over the globe. We also speak to longtime wrestler Elijah Burke aka Da’ Pope about his memories of both Funk and Wyatt.