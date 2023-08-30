JSO searching for missing endangered adult in area between Bradford, Nassau County

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing endangered adult who could be lost in the area of Highway 301 between Bradford County and Nassau County.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a missing endangered adult who could be lost in the area of Highway 301 between Bradford County and Nassau County.

Robert Fulton Wilson Jr. was reported missing by family earlier today at about 11:00 a.m. in the 10400 block of Civic Club Drive. He was said to be driving a 2006 Silver Honda Ridgeline bearing Florida Tag: 406-1VP. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side and is missing the driver’s side mirror.

He was last seen 8:30 p.m. in the Crystal Springs Road and Chaffee Road area.

It has been reported to us that Mr. Wilson has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Due to the circumstances involved, we are asking for assistance in locating Mr. Wilson to ascertain his safety.

Name: Robert Fulton Wilson Jr.

Age: 81

Race/Sex: White/Male

Height/Weight: 5′10′'/150 lbs

Eyes/Hair: Brown/Gray

Clothing: Tan Cargo Pants and Dark Blue Work Shirt

Anyone with information which could lead to Mr. Wilson’s whereabouts, are asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or 911.