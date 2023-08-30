Putnam County residents in low-lying areas evacuate ahead of Hurricane Idalia

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – Voluntary evacuations are underway in Putnam County ahead of Hurricane Idalia, which is expected to make landfall Wednesday morning as a Category 3 storm.

Those evacuations are only for people living in low-lying areas.

Dunns Creek is one of those areas where flooding is always expected during a storm.

A residential community next to Dunns Creek sits in one of the lowest elevations in Putnam County. And because this community is prone to flooding, some homeowners have decided to evacuate.

“We are going to pull our trailer and head South towards Miami. Getting out of the line of fire. It’s not worth staying here,” homeowner Jonathan Neeley said.

“My husband is staying but I’m leaving. We have three dogs. I’m taking the two younger ones. Just going to

Last year after Hurricane Ian, driving along a road in the area would have been impossible because of heavy flooding. Storm surge combined with high tide caused the river and inlets to overflow into the community.

Neeley’s home was badly damaged by flood water. On Tuesday, the walls have not been repaired because he and his wife will have to tear down the home and rebuild an elevated home.

If Neeley and his wife were to rebuild a home on their property, they would have to move it to higher ground according to FEMA.

Neeley said he’s OK with being forced to rebuild a home that is more elevated after he and his wife lost much of their personal possessions during last year’s flooding.

“FEMA, they do the best they can, but it takes a long time. We’re still recovering from Ian right now. We lost half of our belongings, so we’re trying not to lose any more right now,” he said.

One local homeowner said he has lived there for years and always rides out the storms despite the flooding.

And a married couple from Minnesota said they were not sure if they would stay or evacuate so they’re playing it by ear.

Emergency Information

The Putnam County Emergency Operations Center is fully activated and preparing for the imminent landfall of Hurricane Idalia.

The Putnam County EOC activated to a Level 1 at 8 a.m. Tuesday. Representatives from county and municipal agencies are present and ready for response.

Putnam County is anticipating tropical storm-force winds with hurricane-force gusts. Expected rainfall totals are between 1 ½ to 3 inches. Tornadoes are a possibility as well.

Putnam County schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. County offices will be closing at 3 p.m. Tuesday, reopening when buildings have been determined to be safe for return.

The county landfills will be closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday and will remain closed on Wednesday. County garbage pickup will be suspended on Wednesday. Citizens are encouraged to not put garbage cans and recycling out to reduce debris.

Shelters open at 5 p.m. Tuesday. Those who live in mobile homes are encouraged to seek more substantial sheltering. The shelters and addresses:

Kelley Smith Elementary School (special needs), 141 Kelley Smith School Rd., Palatka



Ochwilla Elementary School (pet friendly), 299 State Rd. 21, Hawthorne



Jenkins Elementary School, 251 County Rd. 315, Interlachen



Browning Pearce Elementary School, 100 Bear Blvd., San Mateo



Middleton Burney Elementary School, 1020 Huntington Rd., Crescent City



The Citizen Information Call Center is open and operating 24 hours until further notice. The number is 386-329-1904. Citizens can call this number with any questions, concerns, or reports.

Sandbag sites are up and running.

Huntington Landfill (full service), 1551 County Rd. 308, Crescent City



East Palatka Community Park (full service), 223 Putnam County Blvd., East Palatka



Chesser Pit (full service), 145 West Washington, Hawthorne



Welaka Water Plant, 52 Sportsmans Dr., Welaka



Riverside Fire Station, 101 Gail Dr., Satsuma



Palatka Fire Department (across the street), 1101 St. Johns Ave., Palatka



Bardin Fire Department, 107 Johns Rd., Palatka



“We have been monitoring and preparing for this storm since Friday,” Terry Turner, chairman of the County Board of Commissioners said. “We want residents to take the threat seriously and to remain safe throughout the event.”

For more information, please visit the Putnam County Emergency Management website at eoc.putnam-fl.com, the Putnam County Emergency Management Facebook page at facebook.com/PutnamCountyEM, or call the citizen information call center at 386-329-1904.