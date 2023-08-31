Abandoned Springfield building partially collapses as Idalia blows through city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In Jacksonville’s Springfield area just north of downtown, part of an abandoned building collapsed amid strong winds Wednesday afternoon and sent bricks and debris into Walnut Street.

Part of the roadway was blocked as a crew cleaned up the mess.

Neighbors said the storm wasn’t too bad in that area and said the building’s roof had already collapsed when the winds knocked out part of the brick wall supporting it.

“All of the sudden like we heard this really loud noise outside and we all came out and looked, and it was a white cloud of smoke in the air and a bunch of just rubble and bricks all over the floor. It was crazy,” said Tyler Fleming.

Neighbors told News4JAX the building had been abandoned for years.