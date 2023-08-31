76º
Join Insider

Local News

Flagler County emergency response team heading to Big Bend area

10 members of the ERT on their way to help with Hurricane Idalia clean-up

Amanda Delgado, Associate Producer, Jacksonville

Tags: Morning Show
Flagler County's Emergency Response Team on its way to Big Bend (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Members of Flagler County’s Emergency Response Team are on their way to the Big Bend region in Suwannee County to assist other crews in the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Idalia.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is taking the Mobile Command Center, ERT Bunk House trailer, Emergency Restaurant Team trailer, Airboat, High Water Rescue Vehicle, and various patrol cars to help out.

The ERT is a fully self-contained team equipped with chainsaws, various rescue tools, sleeping quarters, and food service for deployed team members.

The cost of the deployment will be reimbursed by the state.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking people to keep them and other first responders in your thoughts and prayers.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email