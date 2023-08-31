These cars and trucks are stolen most often

FILE- The Kia logo brands a steering wheel inside of a Kia car dealership in Elmhurst, Ill., Oct. 5, 2012. Hyundai Motor America and Kia America will resolve class-action lawsuit prompted by a surge in vehicle thefts with a settlement agreement that could be valued at $200 million, the automakers announced Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

More than 700,000 vehicles are stolen in any given year, but not all cars are equal targets.

News4JAX takes a look at the biggest targets and the cars least likely to be stolen.

Two Dodge muscle cars top a new list of the most stolen cars in the US, according to a new report from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The report analyzed the number of theft claims filed on cars made between 2020 and 2022.

The Charger SRT Hellcat and the Charger HEMI had the most claims. The Hellcat had 60 percent more claims than most cars with more than 6,000.

For perspective, the average car has about 100. The Dodge Hemi had more than 2,100.

Dodge also has a third model in the top five. The Challenger is the fourth most stolen car with more than 760 claims. The Charger and Challenger models have been among the top 5 most-stolen vehicles since 2011, but the IIHS shows claims have skyrocketed in the past few years.

Four Kia models ranked in the top 20. This comes after a rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars after viral videos showed a security flaw that allows people to start certain models without a key.

The companies say the issues have been patched with software updates but thefts have continued.

The IIHS also has a list of the least stolen cars. It is mostly made up of electric models.

Three Teslas made the top five. It also includes the GMC Acadia -- and the Volvo XC40.