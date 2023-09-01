Dollar General says it will give more than $2.5 million to orginizations focused on healing Jacksonville

Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at a Dollar General Store that was the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Dollar General on Friday announced it plans to donate more than $2.5 million to efforts and organizations focused on healing and hope for Jacksonville. The company also is working toward extending counseling services to the broader community.

The donation comes after the racist attack that left three Black residents dead inside its New Town store, including one 19-year-old employee.

Two non-profits will receive immediate support, Dollar General said, including a $500,000 donation to the First Coast Relief Fund, which will be used to support the Jacksonville community in both the near and long-term as it works to recover from this tragedy. The company also has pledged a matching donation of up to $1 million to its Employee Assistance Foundation, which provides assistance to members of the Dollar General family in specified times of need.

An additional $1 million will go to support non-profit and community organizations and will be informed by conversations with the local community, including community and business leaders, non-profits and charitable groups, employees, and the local neighbors regarding how the funds can be used to help the community heal and rebuild, the company said.

“The entire DG family continues to mourn the senseless, hate-driven loss of life that took place last weekend,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s CEO. “Our focus continues to be on supporting the victims’ families, our employees, and their loved ones, alongside how we can best support and stand with the greater Jacksonville community. The actions we are taking are in an effort to begin to heal together.”

The company said it recognizes the role that its Kings Road store plays in providing daily necessities to the New Town area, Dollar General and plans to reopen a fully remodeled store in late September or early October. In addition, Dollar General is donating $50,000 to local area food banks to help address any food insecurity issues.

Dollar General said it will share additional updates on its commitment to Jacksonville and ways in which it will continue to support its employees and the local neighborhood when available.