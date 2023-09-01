How to help Hurricane Idalia victims & where victims can get help

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. – The images from Florida’s Big Bend region are devastating. Homes flattened. Some properties have just a slab with no trace of the house. Other residents had several feet of water in their homes, roofs ripped off, and windows broken.

These are just some of the images we showed you over the past couple of days as we reported from towns like Horseshoe Beach, Steinhatchee, Cedar Key, and Perry.

If you’re reading this article from another part of the state or country, it may feel like it’s far away. However, some of the hardest-hit areas are little more than two hours from Jacksonville and Orlando.

These homes represent family memories. Inside were possessions people collected from their parents and grandparents. Residents worked hard to afford the properties.

It’s easy to feel guilty when you have a roof over your head, electricity (especially air conditioning), and fresh food. It’s a bit of survivor’s guilt that’s troubling for me every time I leave a disaster area. It’s why I stay up long past my shift to write stories like this and let people know where they can help.

Many people have reached out to me about helping. So many of us have good intentions and want to help. However, we don’t know how.

First of all, beware of scams. There are always bad actors trying to take advantage of disasters. They want your money and supplies and they’re keeping them from the people who deserve them. I want to know my hard-earned money is going to the right place. I know you do too.

So here are some bona fide ways to help. I know because I was there and verified this information with residents.

I’ve bumped into the people at World Central Kitchen in numerous disaster zones across the southeast. This nonprofit brings fresh food and supplies. Wednesday, we saw them fly in sandwiches, fruit, and water via helicopter. They landed in Horseshoe Beach. Thursday, they sponsored a food truck which was prepared to serve up to 500 lunches and dinners to anyone who needed them. The truck set up at the Horseshoe Beach volunteer fire station. There’s only one in town. It’s next to the only post office.

The American Red Cross came to Horseshoe Beach on Thursday. They were bringing shelf-stable foods, toiletries, and other supplies to those who needed them. The coordinator I spoke with said his team was setting up along the Big Bend and was opening a residential shelter for up to 50 people whose homes are unlivable and needed a place to stay. Obviously, donations help. So do volunteers. He said “event volunteers” can sign up online and quickly get assigned to help Idalia victims. Others can try to take longer term volunteer roles with the Red Cross. While you can reach out to your local branch, he recommended donating and signing up to volunteer on the nonprofit’s main site.

The Salvation Army provides hot meals, hydration, and more resources through its mobile “Canteen” trucks. These trucks – with a team of friendly volunteers – deploy to the hardest hit areas where access to fresh food can be difficult. The Jacksonville office confirmed it was sending a truck to help immediately after the storm passed. I’ve seen this group at many disasters. They make a big difference.

United Way helps those who need emergency assistance 24/7. Anyone in need can call 211. This group also refers to partner agencies.

While I don’t have all their names, many churches throughout the area are also staging supplies and volunteers. Reach out to them to get involved. You’ll make new friends while you’re at it.

Finally, for those who are adventurous, Horseshoe Beach resident Hope Reinke assured me that anyone who came to her town, and the surrounding areas, would be put to work. She said it could be a weekend outing or bonding with friends and family.

She recommended loading a cooler with water, sports drinks and lots of ice (it’s hot) and bringing tools. She said her neighbors would be glad to have an extra set of hands helping with cleanup and then rebuilding what they can.

I’ll add this: be prepared to work., bring sunscreen, bug spray, and wear good, thick boots as well as gloves. Nails, glass, and other debris are everywhere and could cause serious problems if you don’t have the proper footwear. Getting fuel was a problem initially but it’s gotten better. Most gas stations are up and running again.

As I hear of more groups helping, I’ll update this story. Remember, no gift is too small (or too big). Also, your presence can be a great present! Just make sure you go for the right reasons. Gawkers and disaster tourists only waste resources and tie up traffic.

Here’s a list of the items residents said they needed the most: