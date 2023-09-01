Jacksonville mother mourning loss of 29-year-old son remembers him as source of sunshine for family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Days after 29-year-old Jerrald Gallion and two others lost their lives to what police described as a racially motivated attack on the Black community, Gallion’s mother, siblings and close cousin are breaking their silence about his life and the legacy he leaves behind.

“He was a good person. He helped others. He brought sunshine into our lives,” his mother, Carrol Gibbs said.

Demornae Gibbs, Gallion’s sister, remembered her brother as a loving person, who was hard-working.

“He loved his family,” Demornae said.

His other sister, Kemoura, said he had certain lovable traits that she will never forget such as his smile.

“His presence. His smell. Just his humor. His love,” Kemourra said.

Before Gallion was gunned down on Saturday, his family said he stopped at the Dollar General to pick up some items. He was supposed to pick up his 4-year-old daughter afterward but that plan was unfortunately cut short.

Gallion’s family said the kind of hatred spread by the shooter isn’t something that comes out of the blue.

“People don’t just do these things overnight. It’s something they have been carrying in them for a while until they just explode. And they explode on innocent people,” Carrol said.

His mother said her son was a source of sunshine in their lives.

All of his family shared similar statements talking about how Gallion was filled with love for his family, especially his daughter.

“When she came, my cousin did a complete 360. His whole outlook on life changed. She had the type of father that would catch the bus to two jobs to ensure she had the things he did not have,” his cousin Jasmine Mable said.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses during this troubling time.