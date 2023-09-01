White supremacist groups could be planning weekend march somewhere in Florida, ADL warns

More than a dozen self-proclaimed Nazis yelled antisemitic slogans outside a Florida shopping plaza and waved a swastika flag from a highway overpass in Central Florida in 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism issued a warning Friday as online chatter indicates antisemitic, white supremacist groups may be planning a march somewhere in Florida this weekend.

The ADL said it isn’t aware of any direct threats of violence, but it expects extremist groups to hold several demonstrations in highly visible locations, such as a sporting or entertainment venue, highway overpass, government building or in front of an LGBTQ+ or Jewish institution.

This comes after a racist attack at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville left three dead last weekend.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said there aren’t any indications right now that this could be happening in Jacksonville, but if it does, the city will be prepared.

At Edward Waters University there was a demonstration of pride this week as security remains tight.

“We got a game Saturday, so we trying to get the morale back up where it was,” EWU student Shamar Dixon said.

At the football season opener this weekend, officers will be visible one week after a soon-to-be killer was chased from campus and later opened fire at a Dollar General on nearby Kings Road.

A spokesperson for EWU said the game will be well attended and a reflection of the resilience of their students and the Edward Waters community.

Now there are warnings of a “March of the Redshirts,” a Nazi-inspired demonstration of bigotry estimated to draw upwards of 100 to 150 people designed to draw attention and provoke confrontation.

Katie McCarthy, who is an investigative researcher at the Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism, said it believes the march could be somewhere in Florida this weekend, although they don’t have solid info on a time or place.

“As you can imagine, if you’re driving along the highway or down the street, and you see a bunch of people wearing matching clothes, and they’re waving Nazi flags, that can be pretty upsetting and overwhelming to see,” McCarthy said.

Her advice is to ignore them.

But there’s no indication Jacksonville is the target this time.

Mayor Deegan said right now, the community is exhausted and frustrated and grappling with how to turn tragedy into change.

“We’ve heard it over and over again, they’re tired of this being the scenario of everybody gets upset for a few days. And then they forget about the fact that this ever happened. And we go on until the very next incident happens. Something has to change or nothing’s going to change,” Deegan said.