Columbia County Sheriff investigating a homicide

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office says it was called to a field in the area of SW Haltiwanger Road Sunday morning where a body was located.

The Sheriff’s Office says the body is an adult white female. Detectives are still working to confirm the identity of the victim. The Sheriff’s Office says foul play is suspected.

“It is never easy to deal with these types of cases,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “This is someone’s loved one. While we would rather not have these types of senseless tragedies happen, I am confident in our team’s ability to investigate this case and bring whoever is responsible to justice.” Anyone who may have information pertaining to this case is asked to contact detectives at (386) 758-1095. You may also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Columbia County by calling (386) 754-7099 or making a report online at www.columbiacrimestoppers.net.