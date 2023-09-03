Family identifies 12-year-old who was hit and killed by a car

Brighton Penkacik, 12, was hit and killed while going to his school bus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The family of a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car Friday and later died has identified him as Brighton Penkacik.

Police say the boy and his brother were being chased by a dog around 7 Friday morning. The brother stopped, but 12-year-old, Brighton continued trying to get away from the dog and ran towards oncoming traffic and was hit. It happened on Lane Avenue South.

The boy’s father described his son as a bright light and a lover of sports like wrestling and loved God. A memorial where the child was killed has popped up.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a witness told them the brother of the 12-year-old stopped as they were being chased. Brighton continued trying to get away from the dog. Then he ran towards oncoming traffic. J-S-O says the boy was taken to the hospital and died.

News4Jax has been communicating with Brighton’s father Jason Penkacik. He called this situation sad and sent a statement about his son.

“He loved God, singing worship songs, and recently had questions about what heaven was like. He now has all the answers and I look forward to seeing him up there.”

Jason Penkacik says the family was supposed to go to Bush Gardens on Saturday. His son had been watching a lot of videos about a certain ride he wanted to get on. He says one day he will go to Bush Gardens and ride the ride for his son.