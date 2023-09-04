JSO is investigating the death of a man found outside of a residential pool on Collins Rd.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the Argyle neighborhood.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, JSO responded to the 8000 block of Collins Rd. and found a man in his 40s laying unresponsive outside of a residential pool.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews attempted life saving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

JSO says that the man wasn’t alone at the home and that he knew how to swim.

Homicide and Crime Scene detectives along with the Medical Examiner responded to the scene to conduct a further investigation.

Officials say that the cause of death is undetermined until an autopsy is done. JSO does not suspect that foul play is involved.

Anyone with any information about this case is encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office’s non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.