A Clay County cheerleading coach arrested for stealing more than $20,000 from organization

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County cheerleading coach is in jail for stealing more than $20,000 from Crush Cheerleading, a non-profit organization she ran. Amanda Herndon was arrested by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office last week.

She and two other women created the group in 2021, which had a goal of fundraising to pay for outfits, equipment, rent gyms, pay for competition travel expenses and private training.

According to the arrest report, Herndon was the president of the group, and the only one of the three who had access to the bank account at VyStar Credit Union.

Other members of the cheerleading group became suspicious over the summer and reported their concerns to police. Once the other two leaders of the group got access to the account, they found transactions by Herndon that dated back to 2021 that were not related to Crush Cheerleading.

Herndon is also former President of the Orange Park Athletic Association.