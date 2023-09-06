91º
WATCH LIVE: First hearing in GA election subversion case

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Tags: Fulton County, Georgia, election subversion, Trump, courts

FULTON COUNTY, Ga.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is presiding over the trial against former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants. A hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday could answer the question of how soon a trial could begin, and how quickly it will move.

Judge McAfee will consider motions from two defendants to separate their cases from other co-defendants, in hopes of getting a faster trial. Trump and other co-defendants oppose the speedy timeline and want separate cases in order to delay the start.

This is the first hearing in this matter to be held and broadcast.

