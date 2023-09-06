WATCH LIVE: First hearing in GA election subversion case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – Click player above to watch live

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is presiding over the trial against former President Donald Trump and 18 other co-defendants. A hearing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday could answer the question of how soon a trial could begin, and how quickly it will move.

Judge McAfee will consider motions from two defendants to separate their cases from other co-defendants, in hopes of getting a faster trial. Trump and other co-defendants oppose the speedy timeline and want separate cases in order to delay the start.

This is the first hearing in this matter to be held and broadcast.