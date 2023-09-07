Baptist Health offers new resource for mothers struggling with postpartum depression

JACKSONVILLE, Fl – Baptist Health is providing individual and group therapy sessions starting Monday to women struggling with mental health conditions caused by pregnancy, childbirth and postpartum depression.

These conditions affect 1 in 5 women, 1 in 3 women of color and 1 in 10 men.

Baptist Health has created The Motherhood Space Day Program to address these maternal mental health conditions. Mothers can participate in individual and group therapy three days a week with others who are experiencing similar feelings.

Private lactation space for breastfeeding mothers and free on-site child care will also be provided while a mother attends a therapy session. Transportation is also available.

Sessions are offered at the Healthy Living Center at the Winston YMCA located at 221 Riverside Ave. in Jacksonville.

The program is for pregnant mothers and those up to 18 months postpartum. The focus is to improve their ability to cope and function in daily life.

The sessions are covered by most insurance companies. There are scholarship and funding opportunities for those who do not have medical insurance.

The Motherhood Space Day Program has around 40, free educational videos for new moms on YouTube. Baptist Health also has several free support groups for new moms.

For more information, call Baptist’s Behavioral Health Department and follow the prompts for the Maternal Mental Health team: 904-376-3800.