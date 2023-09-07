Embattled owner of Florida pool company accused of abandoning dozens of jobs due in front of state licensing board

An example of one of the jobs that was left unfinished by Staycation Pools & Spas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of Staycation Pools & Spas is due before the DBPR and state licensing board next Thursday on more than 50 complaints against him.

Jordan Hidalgo, the license-holder for the company, was also ordered to appear before the Construction Trades Qualifying Board Tuesday night in Duval County and was again ordered to pay restitution to his customers, this time totaling more than $280,000. He was ordered to pay more than $155,000 in restitution to three other customers last month.

MORE: 12 Jacksonville-area customers come forward, say Staycation Pools & Spas never finished building their pools

The News4JAX I-team has heard from more than a dozen customers of Staycation Pools & Spas in the Jacksonville area who say they were left behind.

Hidalgo was ordered to pay restitution to his customers for job abandonment.

He was ordered to pay $83,812.50 to customer Randon Coffee and $130,479.32 to Derand and Deltria Lee who News4JAX first talked to about the pool company in July.

Brianne and Ben Wolff are also owed restitution in the amount of $69,406.70 after they were left with a hole in their backyard last year.

“It’s not right for you to just leave me hanging here with the $69,000 that I’ve already paid you, which is 95% of the pool cost, you know, initially quoted by Staycation Pools & Spas,” Brianne said.

An attorney for Hidalgo was present at the hearing but declined to comment on the situation, according to a construction board member.

Hidalgo’s permitting privileges are suspended indefinitely in Duval County by the Code Enforcement and Building Inspection Division.

State records show Hidalgo has state licenses for six different pool companies. He’s now due before the state licensing board in Sarasota next Thursday for over 50 cases against him.

“If he can’t finish the pool that he started, then by all means, it’s right to you know, give the money back,” Brianne said. “I don’t feel that it’s right for them to continue doing business in Florida or any other state for that matter.”

Hidalgo declined to comment Thursday and his attorney has not returned calls from News4JAX.