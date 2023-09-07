80º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

FBI raids Duval teachers union building in San Marco

Travis Gibson, Digital reporter/editor

Tags: FBI, Jacksonville, Duval Teachers United, Education, Duval County
Duval Teachers United building in San Marco. (Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FBI on Wednesday morning raided the Duval Teachers United building in San Marco.

The FBI told News4JAX it served a search warrant at the office on Atlantic Boulevard in San Marco but it did not release what the investigation is about.

News4JAX has reached out to the president of Duval Teachers United, a union that represents public school teachers and other education employees in Duval County, for more information but did not immediately respond.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the raid involves the “potential misappropriation of funds.”

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Digital reporter who has lived in Jacksonville for more than 25 years and focuses on important local issues like education and the environment.

email

twitter