FBI raids Duval teachers union building in San Marco

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The FBI on Wednesday morning raided the Duval Teachers United building in San Marco.

The FBI told News4JAX it served a search warrant at the office on Atlantic Boulevard in San Marco but it did not release what the investigation is about.

News4JAX has reached out to the president of Duval Teachers United, a union that represents public school teachers and other education employees in Duval County, for more information but did not immediately respond.

According to the Florida Times-Union, the raid involves the “potential misappropriation of funds.”