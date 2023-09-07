85º
Teachers, rejoice! Receive free admission to 3 big attractions in St. Augustine

K-12 and college-level staff visit free and guests save 50% for limited time

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Saint Augustine, FL) (Ripley's Believe It or Not! (Saint Augustine, FL))

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Get ready to see the weird, the wild, and the astonishing — for free!

From Sept. 5 to Oct. 15, teachers of all grades and college-level staff can visit Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, Red Train Tours, and Bayfront Mini Golf for free! Teachers’ guests will also receive 50% off.

“Homeschool families are also welcome, with one parent as the educator,” a release from Ripley’s Believe It or Not! said. “Proof of homeschooling, such as a letter of intent or a membership card from a homeschool association, is necessary for verification.”

Educators are required to present a current pay stub and a photo ID at the time of purchase to receive the offer. The discount is only available in person and cannot be purchased online.

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a communication degree.

