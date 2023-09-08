Adventure Landing is here to stay...at least until 2024

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Adventure Landing is here to stay a little for a little while longer.

The 28-year-old amusement park announced Friday that it managed to reach a new agreement with the landlord to extend operations through September 2024.

Back in November, Jacksonville Beach City Council voted to replace the site with apartments. Efforts to convert the site of the amusement park into housing began in June 2021.

Since then, numerous rumored closing dates have swirled around, but even after September 2024, the park is “looking forward to carrying out the tradition of providing family entertainment” as explores other locations to rebuild and continue the fun.

As for now, the park will remain open to provide a good time for celebrations, birthdays and adventures for all.