Woman killed after SUV driver experiences ‘medical emergency,’ crashes head-on: FHP

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed in a head-on Friday morning crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP said an 89-year-old man driving south on State Road 200 at 7:30 a.m. in a sports utility vehicle when he possibly experienced a medical emergency that caused him to swerve into the northbound lanes.

The man crashed into a 43-year-old woman who was driving north in an SUV head-on, FHP reported. His vehicle spun around and came to a stop in the middle of the northbound lanes.

The woman’s vehicle was thrown across the southbound lanes after the impact.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and the woman died at the hospital.