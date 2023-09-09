Police investigating man shot on street in Riverside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found shot and lying in the road Saturday afternoon, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

According to JSO, around 2 p.m., police arrived at Melrose Avenue in the Riverside neighborhood and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Emergency officials took him to the hospital where life-saving efforts were provided but the man died.

JSO did not identify the man as it’s early in the investigation.

Investigators are working to learn more about what led to the shooting. No suspect information was provided.

If you know anything about this shooting, call 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers 866-845-TIPS.