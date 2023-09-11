Barbershop hosts fundraiser for 11-year-old battling rare form of cancer that has no cure

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – The Jacksonville community came together to support an 11-year-old battling a rare form of cancer.

Corey Kerrin was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Giloma, which has no cure. This Saturday, a barbershop on Wells Road held a fundraiser called Cuts for Corey.

“I’m just here to help out the community and help this young man,” A.D. Capers said.

“Today, I’m having a fundraiser on behalf of one of my friends. She’s a client and friend. She’s a mother of 5. And one of her son’s, her oldest son has cancer, terminal cancer. He’s not doing so good. Praying for the best,” Kiwnia Thomas said.

Corey’s form of cancer which involves a tumor on his brain stem affects around 150 to 300 children a year, mostly around 6 to 7 years old.

Unfortunately, this is a tumor that can’t be removed but targeted chemotherapy helps the condition and right now doctors are hoping medications can possibly shrink the tumor.

Thomas said doctors have only given Corey months to live but the family is hoping they’re able to extend that timeframe as long as possible.

“I just wanna make sure I’m being a blessing for her. I’m just trying to do what I can and make it a little better and take the load off her. I hate seeing my friends in need and don’t want to ask for it,” Thomas said.

Thomas also hopes the family can receive some relief from the event.