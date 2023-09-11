87º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Man charged with murder in shooting death of 19-year-old found on street in Fairfax

Aleesia Hatcher, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Jacksonville, Duval County
Kenneth James Jr. was arrested in connection to shooting death of 19-year-old found in street in Fairfax (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 26-year-old man was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old found unresponsive in the Fairfax neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday, JSO said a man, now identified as a 19-year-old, was found lying in the road, suffering from at least one gunshot wound on Melrose Avenue.

Emergency officials took him to the hospital where life-saving efforts were provided but the man died.

Based on the evidence gathered in the investigation, police were led to identify Kenneth James Jr. as the accused shooter.

JSO interviewed James and then he was arrested and charged with murder.

Copyright 2023 by WJXT News4JAX - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email

facebook

twitter