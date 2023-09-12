Columbia County opening Disaster Recovery Center on Wednesday after Idalia

Downed tree in Fort White in Columbia County due to impacts of Hurricane Idalia.

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County was one of the areas of Northeast Florida hit hardest by Hurricane Idalia, which left more than 26,000 customers without power late last month.

Because of the ongoing recovery efforts, Columbia County will open a Disaster Recovery Center on Wednesday in the former Lake City Reporter Building at 180 E Duval St., Lake City, FL 32055.

The center, which will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., will act as a centralized hub for services and government entities to work with residents toward full restoration from the effects of Hurricane Idalia.

Housed within the center will be several entities offering a variety of services including but not limited to the following: