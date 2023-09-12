Suspect steals excavator in Gainesville, drives into Walmart, police say

Damage to Gainesville Walmart after excavator was stolen

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after the Gainesville Police Department said an excavator was stolen and driven into a Walmart.

According to a post on X, the incident happened at Walmart on SW 42nd Street when the suspect stole a large excavator and took it on a joy ride, managing to take down a few power poles.

Police said the suspect then drove the construction equipment through the wall of the Walmart.

GPD officers are currently working an incident at Wal-Mart (2900 SW 42nd Street) where the suspect stole a large excavator, drove it around the southwest (taking out power poles), and then drove through the wall of the Walmart. The suspect is custody. pic.twitter.com/5DY15fQdJZ — gainesvillepd (@GainesvillePD) September 12, 2023

Officers also said the suspect drove through a storage unit on SW 40th Boulevard.

UPDATE: Officers located another building (storage unit in the area of 2700 SW 40th Blvd) that the suspect also drove through. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/AZqh1TmseO — gainesvillepd (@GainesvillePD) September 12, 2023

No injures were reported in either incident.