Suspect steals excavator in Gainesville, drives into Walmart, police say

Staff, News4JAX

Damage to Gainesville Walmart after excavator was stolen (Gainesville Police Department)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A suspect is in custody after the Gainesville Police Department said an excavator was stolen and driven into a Walmart.

According to a post on X, the incident happened at Walmart on SW 42nd Street when the suspect stole a large excavator and took it on a joy ride, managing to take down a few power poles.

Police said the suspect then drove the construction equipment through the wall of the Walmart.

Officers also said the suspect drove through a storage unit on SW 40th Boulevard.

No injures were reported in either incident.

