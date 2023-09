JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigated and made arrests in two deadly shootings on Tuesday.

The first shooting happened on Breve Drive in Northwest Jacksonville. The second was at an apartment on Cleveland Road.

Though they are not related, police said both of the shootings stemmed from some kind of argument.

JSO said it has suspects in both shootings in custody.

That second fatal shooting was the 100th homicide of the year, according to News4JAX records.