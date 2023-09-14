Jury selected in trial of man accused of impregnating, murdering teen niece; opening statements set for Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A jury was selected Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of raping, impregnating and killing his niece.

Johnathan Quiles could face the death penalty if he is convicted.

He’s charged with first-degree murder for the death of Iyana Sawyer, 16, who was five months pregnant when she went missing in Dec. 2018.

Judge Anthony Salem was eager to get the jury seated on Wednesday after years of delays.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks so seating the jury helps keep them on schedule.

The judge commended Quiles and said he’s never seen a defendant as engaged and active in this process as he was.

There are a few details to keep in mind as the trial gets going on Thursday.

The first is Sawyer’s body was never found. The defense will likely use this to challenge the evidence, so the state will have to connect statements Quiles made to the crime.

Second, the alleged crimes happened in 2018, when jurors had to get to a 12-0 vote for the death penalty. But now it’s 8 to 4, and that’s what will be done in this case, if he’s found guilty.

Third, some people on the witness list include Quiles’ brother — whom the state said Quiles admitted the crime — a jail informant, and more.

Opening statements will start Thursday at 9 a.m.