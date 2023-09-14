Residents invited to free food distribution Saturday in Putnam County

According to Farm Share, 3.9 million families are suffering from food insecurity throughout Florida.

PALATKA, Fla. – Farm Share, the state’s largest food bank, will be distributing food at 8 a.m. on Saturday in Putnam County to food-insecure Floridians.

Attendees will receive fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods at the Putnam County Fairgrounds.

The food distributions will be drive-thru only to minimize contact and to help ensure the safety of all parties. Attendees are asked to arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Farm Share also distributes free food to the community through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers across Florida. To find a food pantry near you, visit www.farmshare.org/food-pantries.

Event details:

Event: Rep. Bobby Payne Free Food Distribution

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. until supplies last

Location: Putnam County Fairgrounds, 118 Fairgrounds Rd, East Palatka, FL 32131