Widespread bus delays expected for Duval County schools Friday afternoon due to high number of driver absences

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duval County Public Schools said it is expecting widespread afternoon delays for bus riders on Friday due to an abnormally high number of driver absences.

According to the DCPS website that tracks bus delays, more than 100 school buses were running at least 30 minutes late and some were up to an hour late. More than 30 schools were still “working on coverage” around 2:30 p.m.

The district said most schools are impacted except for schools in the Mandarin and Southside areas.

“No matter how late your bus may be, your child will be held at school in a safe, supervised place until the bus arrives,” DCPS said in an email to parents.

The issues Friday come amid an ongoing bus driver shortage in Duval County.