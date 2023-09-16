Jags fans advised to arrive early, download mobile parking passes before 1st home game

Over 60,000 excited Jaguars fans are expected to pack out Everbank Stadium on Sunday as the team faces it's first home game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Just like the stadium practice and preseason games, the Jags are implementing the mobile parking pass system. So, if you plan to park on any of the stadium lots, you would need a mobile parking pass. The pass does not include the Jacksonville Fairgrounds or parking garages, which have their own parking systems in place.

The passes should be downloaded to your phones so they are ready for parking officials to scan upon arrival. The pass can not be screenshot or it will not scan.

Game day parking map for Jaguar's first home game Sunday (WJXT)

“I really think it will be a good idea because we carry out tickets on our phones anyway,” Beth Ruzzo said.

Other fans opposed the new changes.

“Well, I don’t like it being on the phone because sometimes my battery runs out and I want to be able to have access to it. So I like the hanging decal better but I’m also old school,” Radha Weeder said.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early because new layouts and construction around the stadium will cause delays.

If you arrive at 9 a.m., which is when the parking lots open, you’ll experience the least amount of parking delays.

But if you come closer to noon, you will experience major delays, which could jeopardize you seeing the 1 p.m. kickoff. So, it’s best to give yourself plenty of time to navigate the Downtown traffic.