‘She was a bright little girl’: Columbia County mother mourns death of daughter found on side of road

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – A mother of a woman whose body was found in a field in Columbia County is speaking out.

Eleanor Houston said she still doesn’t understand why someone would want to hurt her child, who she described as a caring person.

“Nobody’s child deserves to be that. I shouldn’t be burying my child,” Houston said about Coyoete Turner.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the 18-year-old’s body was found on Sept. 3 near SW Haltiwanger Road near Ellisville.

Deputies said they were investigating her death as a homicide.

Houston says when she spoke with the Medical Examiner’s office the word burned was used when talking about part of her daughter’s body, but it’s still unclear how Turner died.

She said she wasn’t always with her kids because at one point she was in prison and now that she’s out she can’t believe this happened.

“She was a bright little girl. She loved her mama she loved her whole family she had problems yes, but at the end of the day that child would give you the shirt off her back,” Houston said.

No one has been arrested or charged in her death.

Houston is hopeful someone will come forward soon, so she can get some closure on who and why someone took her daughter.

Until then she’ll reminisce on the fond memories she shared with her.

“My favorite memory with my daughter is when she would come up to me and say mama let’s howl at the moon and we would,” Houston said.