Man shot in Hyde Park neighborhood

Jacksonville, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday night in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a person shot on Manotak Avenue off Old Middleburg Road North around 7 p.m. A man was found sitting inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his back, according to police.

Police said that at least three suspects approached the vehicle, and one of them fired shots at the man.

The man was transported to the hospital. His injuries are non-life threatening.

This is a developing story.