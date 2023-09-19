2 people found dead in burning car after reports of gunfire in Edgewood: JSO

Two people were found dead Monday night inside a burning car in the Edgewood area.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were found dead Monday night inside a car that was found burning in the Edgewood area of Jacksonville’s Westside, police said.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ray Reeves, officers were first called to Harrold Avenue and Roberts Street, about a block north of I-10, around 9:30 p.m. Monday because of reports of gunfire in the area.

When they arrived, they found a car on fire, and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue personnel were called to put it out.

Once the fire was out, two people were found dead inside the vehicle, Reeves said.

JSO Homicide detectives, Crime Scene detectives, and the State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating the deaths.

Police did not provide details about the make or model of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or Crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS. You can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.