First Coast Gems: Zip lining over alligators

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Zip lining, alligators, AND an obstacle course?! All in one place?!

I didn’t believe it until I saw it first hand! “I don’t know if I can do this, it may be a little high for me hahaha.”

Ok, well we had to train first--the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park believes to undertake the whole experience, safety is KEY! Once we got started, the adventure didn’t stop!

“The coolest part to me about this is, like, I don’t even want to walk across, I had to stop because you could see all of these beautiful alligators.”

You’re trained on how to zip line, before you ever hit the course. And if you forget the proper shoes, the park has got you covered!

“First of all these shoes are rented, and I might take them home with me, ok let’s GO!” WOW, all of the climbing you do makes that flying across the gators even more worth it! What a thrill!

“I finally made it to the top! Nobody fell, no bones were broken, and I didn’t fall into the alligator pit so now I’m gonna zipline.”

Rain or shine, the park stays open.

Scott Brown, Crocodile Crossing Manager said, “Rain’s not an issue, unless it’s a heavy downpour, lightning’s what gets us and that’s usually early in the afternoon”

And if you do get caught in the lightning, you can come back and do the course again. But to avoid the issue, Brown has a tip on when to go. “The smart move is always first thing in the morning, before the heat kicks up”

“Oh man, this is so much fun, I love it! Sometimes you just forget the steps, because you just get too excited, you know, it’s too much fun!”

And the fun can be had at every turn, for hours on end!

“Oh there’s a lot more to do, there’s a lot of zoo left to see- we’re the only facility that houses 24 species of crocodilian, and has them on display where you can see them all in one day,” Brown said.

The St. Augustine Alligator Farm is a total GEM of a place, and I was so glad to find it!