Florida man, 78, shoots, kills neighbor who was trimming trees over property line, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 78-year-old DeLeon Springs man was arrested on murder charges in the shooting death of his neighbor after warning him about being on his property, according to authorities.

According to a report from WKGM, The Volusia Sheriff’s Office said Edward Stanley Druzolowski was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in the shooting, which was reported at 7:13 p.m. on Alameda Drive in DeLeon Springs.

According to sheriff’s officials, an investigation shows that the victim – 42-year-old Brian J. Ford – was trimming trees along the fence line when Druzolowski confronted him about being on his property.

Druzolowski told detectives that he threatened to shoot Ford, and when his neighbor didn’t leave, he shot him.

The sheriff’s office said it received two 911 calls and the first two deputies who arrived attempted life-saving measures, but Ford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 911 calls were released Monday, including one where Druzolowski is speaking with an operator after his wife called.

“He was on our property cutting down trees. And now he’s - then I walked up to him I said get out here this is my property,” he said.

The other 911 call was made by the victim’s mother.

“He’s dead, I know he’s dead. I couldn’t go over there the guy’s still ... with a gun,” she said to the operator. She said her son was cutting the trees on the other side of her fence to keep it from getting damaged.

Druzolowski was booked into the Volusia County jail and was being held without bond.