LIVE: President Biden meets with Brazilian president, expected to launch the Partnership for Workers’ Rights

NEW YORK – President Joe Biden’s busy agenda for his time at the annual U.N. General Assembly this week includes meetings with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden is set to meet with the Brazilian president on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. and the two are expected to launch the “Partnership for Workers’ Rights.”

In addition to Biden and leftist Brazilian president da Silva’s one-on-one talks on Wednesday, the two leaders will meet with labor leaders from Brazil and the United States. Sullivan said that meeting is meant to highlight the role that workers play in “building a sustainable, democratic, equitable and peaceful world.”

Biden also met on Wednesday with Netanyahu.

The Democratic president has increasingly emphasized a return of American leadership on the world stage under his watch as his 2024 reelection effort heats up. Biden is attempting to demonstrate greater competence and unity with allies compared to his predecessor, Donald Trump. The former president, who pushed an “America First” foreign policy during his term in office, is the leading candidate vying for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.