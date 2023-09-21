Columbia County deputy was justified in shooting suspect that killed woman in front yard

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has determined that the actions of the deputy who shot a suspect in Columbia County earlier this month were justifiable.

The shooting happened on Sept. 8 at a home on Patio Glen Road. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance.

According to FDLE, Deputy Brian Rix, a 28-year veteran, was the first to arrive on the scene. As he got out of his patrol car, he noticed Quentin Hill, 32, choking a woman in the front yard of the home. When Deputy Rix tried to intervene Hill brought out a gun and shot the woman. Deputy Rix then fired three shots at the man and killed him.

The woman also died at the scene.

Deputy Rix was placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

He has since returned to full duty.