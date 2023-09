(Eduardo Munoz, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to wounded Ukrainian soldiers during a visit at Staten Island University Hospital, in New York, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz, Pool)

WASHINGTON – Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin hosted an Honor Cordon and a wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday in Washington for Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The wreath-laying ceremony was held at the 9/11 Memorial.

The Ukrainian president returned to Washington for a one-day visit and is expected to meet with President Joe Biden at the White House later today.