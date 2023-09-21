Woman might have drowned in pool at apartment complex in Mandarin

The woman was found in the pool at Woodlake Park Apartments Thursday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman died Thursday after she was found unresponsive in a pool at her apartment complex on San Jose Boulevard, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO Sgt. Ray Reeves said first responders arrived at Woodlake Park Apartments at around 6:45 a.m. and pulled the woman out of the water. They tried to provide lifesaving measures but could not revive her.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Reeves said the woman, possibly in her mid-30s, was last seen alive around the pool area late Wednesday night, and investigators do not know how long she was in the water before being found.

Reeves said they don’t know if the woman drowned or had a medical emergency but police do not suspect foul play or suicide in the woman’s death. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her cause of death from an autopsy.

Police are currently speaking with the woman’s family members to see what they know.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.