Juvenile killed, man injured in Hogan’s Creek shooting: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A juvenile was killed and a man was injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Hogan’s Creek neighborhood.

According to JSO, just before 3 p.m., patrol officers responded to North Davis Street near UF Health Jacksonville after someone called to report someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they discovered there were actually two victims. Both victims were taken to a hospital. One victim was an adult man and the second victim was a juvenile male of unknown age.

The juvenile died and the man is expected to recover, JSO said.

JSO said the circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear and it’s unknown if the victims knew each other. JSO said it is now interviewing the man who survived to find out what happened.

JSO detectives were still on the scene Thursday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or Crime stoppers at (866) 845 -TIPS. They can also provide information online at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.