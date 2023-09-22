SnapJAX Stories: Clay firefighter’s wife witnesses JFRD rescue, shares lesson with video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In this week’s SnapJAX Stories, a first-time snapper saw a fire truck with the lights on at a Southside gas station and knew it was an emergency. She pulled out her phone and started recording. Luckily, this story had a happy ending that warmed our hearts and taught us a lesson.

We can thank Jennifer Hammock (pictured below) for this SnapJAX story. She loves hanging out at the beach with family. She also delivers groceries on the side.

SnapJAX Stories: The Rescue (Photo provided by family)

“So I was just waiting for my next delivery option, you know, to come up,” Hammock said.

The view isn’t as nice in a parking lot but sometimes things happen that are picture worthy. She saw Jacksonville Fire and Rescue firefighters doing what they do best and it caught her attention.

“Looks like someone locked the car door, must be a kid inside,” Hammock said.

In the seconds leading up to the video, Hammock saw firefighters peering into the window. Apparently, there was a little girl locked in the car.

“I wasn’t worried. I mean, the firefighters were on it. They know what they’re doing,” Hammock said.

She knows their skill set well because she’s married to a Clay County firefighter (pictured below).

SnapJAX: The Rescue (Photo provided by family)

After a couple of minutes of working, firefighters completed the rescue, with Hammock watching.

“They got in. There’s the baby, OMG, isn’t that sweet, high fives for everyone,” Hammock said.

All three firefighters gave the little girl high fives while she sat calmly in her mother’s arms.

Hammock shared the video with her firefighter husband and she said he started brushing up on his own skills.

“He got home and he started practicing with his Lockout Kit on our vehicles to just freshen it up so he’s able to if he gets caught in that situation,” Hammock said.

Hammock was a little reluctant to do an interview with News4JAX. When I called her about the video she posted on SnapJAX, I asked her what went through her head.

“I thought, ‘Why is she calling me?’” Hammock said. “It’s just it was cute.”

She really just wanted to share it with our SnapJAX viewers, but Hammock has several grandkids and she learned something from the video that she also wanted to share.

“Go ahead and roll down the window when you’re at the gas station, of course, roll down the window opposite of the pumps so the fumes won’t get in. But I think it’s a fabulous idea,” Hammock said. “If something happens and your doors lock or the kids lock them accidentally, you can still get in.”

Accidents do happen and we learned a lesson from Hammock’s video to always leave a window down if you have a little one or a pet in the car while you’re pumping gas.

Hopefully, you’ll never need someone to pop a lock, but it’s good to know that in case of an emergency, our local firefighters are never too far away. Good job guys!