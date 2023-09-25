FDNY announces number of first responder deaths from 9/11-related illnesses now equal to deaths from day of attack

NEW YORK – The New York City Fire Department (FDNY) hosted a press conference at 11 a.m. in New York to announce the total number of FDNY members who have died from 9/11-related illnesses is now equal to the number of members who died on the day of the attacks.

According to FDNY, since marking the 22nd anniversary of the attacks earlier this month, two more FDNY members died due to illnesses related to the attacks.

These two last deaths brought a total of 343 deaths due to 9/11-related illnesses, the same number of deaths that FDNY experienced the day of the attacks.