6 injured in shootout at Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Six people between their late teens to mid-30s were injured Monday night when “at least two different shooters” fired at each other at a Northwest Jacksonville apartment complex, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Five of the wounded were taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Police did not give specifics about their injuries.

One of the six, who had suffered a minor graze wound, refused medical treatment, police said.

Officers were first called to the Calloway Cove apartments on Moncrief Road West after reports that multiple people had been shot.

JSO said the shooting victims are not cooperating with the investigation and so far, police only know that “an unknown situation” provoked the shooting. Investigators said evidence shows at least two shooters firing at each other.

Violent Crimes detectives are investigating and ask any witnesses to come forward with information by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. You can also send in information to JSOCrimeTips@JaxSheriff.org.