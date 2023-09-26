Columbia County extends deadline for Hurricane Idalia debris pick up

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. – Columbia County residents have until Sunday to put their storm debris from Hurricane Idalia to the curb.
The county extended the deadline for its first pass of debris pick up, but said that Sunday will be the final pick-up pass for organic storm debris.
All residents need to have their storm debris placed in the right of way by Sunday.
Only organic debris (vegetation) will be collected. Here are some additional guidelines:
- Place debris between the sidewalk, ditch or utility and road. If no sidewalk, ditch or utility, place the debris at the very edge of your property and curb.
- Only loose (unbagged) organic debris will be picked up
- DO NOT STACK OR LEAN debris on or near trees, poles or other structures including hydrants and meters.
- Debris CANNOT be picked up on private property.